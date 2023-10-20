Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 20, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 15/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/10 Rain 10
Chuncheon 15/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/12 Rain 0
Jeju 19/15 Rain 20
Daegu 17/12 Rain 0
Busan 19/14 Rain 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
Unification ministry says many N. Koreans in China believed to have been repatriated
Most Saved
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar