Friday's weather forecast

09:02 October 20, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/10 Rain 10

Chuncheon 15/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/12 Rain 0

Jeju 19/15 Rain 20

Daegu 17/12 Rain 0

Busan 19/14 Rain 0

