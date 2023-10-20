Go to Contents Go to Navigation

State-run firm to release strategic oil reverses if Middle East conflict escalates

All News 09:28 October 20, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run oil company said Friday it is inspecting the readiness of local storage facilities to prepare for a potential release of reserves should the ongoing Middle East crisis escalate.

"If the crisis escalates, including a scenario of the war expanding to other parts of the Middle East, we have a plan to release reserve oil in line with the government's policy to stabilize the supply," the Korea National Oil Corp. said in a statement.

The company is currently inspecting the readiness at nine reserve stations across the country to prepare for a contingency, it added.

South Korea maintains a strategic oil reserve of 96 million barrels, sufficient to meet the nation's energy needs for 120 days.

The government, meanwhile, expects the Israel-Hamas conflict to have a limited impact on the domestic supply of energy sources, as the Gaza Strip is located away from the Strait of Hormuz islands, a critical maritime route for the country's energy imports.

The Middle East takes up 67 percent of South Korea's crude imports.

State-run firm to release strategic oil reverses if Middle East conflict escalates - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#oil #Israel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!