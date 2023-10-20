Lee Mi-ja to become 1st K-pop artist to receive highest cultural merit
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Legendary diva Lee Mi-ja will be awarded the highest national cultural merit for her contribution to the development of Korean pop culture, the government said Friday.
Lee was chosen as the recipient of the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest class of South Korean cultural decoration, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.
The 81-year-old is widely considered the most influential trot singer in Korean music history.
Debuting in 1959 with a single, "Pure Nineteen," she rose to stardom with the megahit song, "Camellia Girl" in 1964. She has released over 2,500 songs, also including "Island Village Teacher," "Journey" and "The Reason for My Life," in her career spanning more than six decades.
Including Lee, 31 teams of pop culture artists will be given honors during the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony to be held at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul on Saturday, according to the ministry.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
Unification ministry says many N. Koreans in China believed to have been repatriated
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar