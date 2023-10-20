Director Chung Ji-young receives lifetime achievement award at LEAFF 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Director Chung Ji-young was given a lifetime achievement award at the London East Asia Film Festival (LEAFF) 2023, the festival's organizer said Friday.
Chung of "Life and Death of the Hollywood Kid" (1994) and, most recently, "The Boys," received the award at the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the festival at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.
"An amazing thing has happened. I will continue making films," Chung said.
The festival recognized the director's dedication over the past four decades to the Korean cinema industry with his "compelling storytelling based on real-life cases." This year marks the 40th anniversary since his directorial debut.
In line with that, LEAFF 2023 presents a retrospective dedicated to Chung, showing eight of his films at cinemas in the city, including "Black Money" (2019), "Unbowed" (2011) and "North Korean Partisan in South Korea" (1990).
The festival opened with the gala screening of Chung's "The Boys," a drama based on the real-life robbery-murder, known as the "Samrye Nara Super incident." The movie is set to hit South Korean theaters on Nov. 1.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar