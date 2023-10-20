The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 October 20, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.63 3.63
2-M 3.75 3.75
3-M 3.89 3.87
6-M 4.04 4.03
12-M 4.11 4.10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
Most Saved
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar