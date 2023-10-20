Teenager gets 3-yr sentence for trying to open plane door midair

INCHEON, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A court sentenced a teenager to three years in prison Friday for attempting to open a passenger plane's emergency exit door midair under the influence of drugs.

The Incheon District Court also ordered the 19-year-old to undergo 40 hours of a drug addiction treatment program after convicting him of violating aviation security and narcotics control laws.

The court said a prison sentence is inevitable because he put many passengers in danger by attempting to open the plane's emergency door while under the effects of methamphetamine.

The teenager was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to open the emergency exit door of a Jeju Air flight traveling from Cebu, the Philippines, to Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, with about 180 passengers on board on June 19.

He was found to have taken 1.6 grams of methamphetamine before boarding the plane and committed the crime due to temporary delusions caused by the powerful drug.



An undated file photo of a teenager accused of attempting to open a plane door midair (Yonhap)

