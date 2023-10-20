Teenager gets 3-yr sentence for trying to open plane door midair
INCHEON, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A court sentenced a teenager to three years in prison Friday for attempting to open a passenger plane's emergency exit door midair under the influence of drugs.
The Incheon District Court also ordered the 19-year-old to undergo 40 hours of a drug addiction treatment program after convicting him of violating aviation security and narcotics control laws.
The court said a prison sentence is inevitable because he put many passengers in danger by attempting to open the plane's emergency door while under the effects of methamphetamine.
The teenager was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to open the emergency exit door of a Jeju Air flight traveling from Cebu, the Philippines, to Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, with about 180 passengers on board on June 19.
He was found to have taken 1.6 grams of methamphetamine before boarding the plane and committed the crime due to temporary delusions caused by the powerful drug.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(2nd LD) 163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar