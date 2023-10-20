FM hosts dinner meeting with U.N. General Assembly presidents' council

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has hosted a dinner meeting for a visiting delegation of former and incumbent presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and discussed ways to better address global challenges and bolster U.N.-led multilateralism, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The delegation, led by Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA, was in Seoul this week on a three-day visit from Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Council of Presidents of the U.N. General Assembly (CPGA).

The presidents' council was formed in 1997 to promote interagency cooperation at the U.N. and support U.N.-led peace, security and development initiatives. Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo was elected as the CPGA chair in October last year for a three-year term.

During the dinner that took place late Thursday, Park defined the present as a time of "polycrisis," and highlighted that South Korea will do its part to contribute to strengthening international peace and prosperity, according to the ministry.

Park also expressed hope that South Korea will work closely with the presidents' council to bolster U.N.-led multilateralism and better respond to global challenges, pointing out the importance of a united and resolute response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations.



This photo, provided by the foreign ministry on Oct. 20, 2023, shows Foreign Minister Park Jin (C, front row) and members of the Council of Presidents of the U.N. General Assembly, including former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo (3rd from L, front row) who serves as the council's chair, during a dinner meeting hosted by the ministry the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

