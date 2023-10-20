The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

N. Korea warns U.S. strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday condemned the arrival of a U.S. B-52 bomber in South Korea, threatening that U.S. strategic assets deployed on the Korean Peninsula will become the "first targets of destruction."

Pyongyang's criticism came in response to the landing of the nuclear-capable bomber, a key U.S. strategic asset, at an air base in South Korea on Tuesday in its first known arrival in the South in a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.



-----------------

(Yonhap Interview) U.S. recession, China's downturn to slow S. Korean economic recovery: Fitch

SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is forecast to be on a recovery track next year but the pace will be "very gradual" as China's significant economic slowdown and a recession in the United States would hinder the growth of its exports, a senior Fitch Ratings analyst said Friday.

Jeremy Zook, director of Fitch's Asia-Pacific sovereigns team, made the assessment in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, as the global credit appraiser recently slashed this year's growth projection for South Korea by 0.2 percentage point to 1.0 percent and revised down the 2024 outlook to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent.



-----------------

FM hosts dinner meeting with U.N. General Assembly presidents' council

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin has hosted a dinner meeting for a visiting delegation of former and incumbent presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and discussed ways to better address global challenges and bolster U.N.-led multilateralism, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The delegation, led by Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA, was in Seoul this week on a three-day visit from Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Council of Presidents of the U.N. General Assembly (CPGA).



-----------------

Director Chung Ji-young receives lifetime achievement award at LEAFF 2023

SEOUL -- Director Chung Ji-young was given a lifetime achievement award at the London East Asia Film Festival (LEAFF) 2023, the festival's organizer said Friday.

Chung of "Life and Death of the Hollywood Kid" (1994) and, most recently, "The Boys," received the award at the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the festival at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.



-----------------

S. Korea, Britain hold joint high-tech military training

SEOUL -- South Korea and Britain staged combined high-tech military drills this month, Seoul's Army said Friday, amid efforts to bolster military cooperation between the two nations.

The 11-day drills began last Tuesday at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC), a facility employing advanced technologies for realistic ground drills, in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul.



-----------------

19 S. Koreans leave Israel aboard Japanese air tanker: report

TOKYO -- A Japanese air tanker has departed from Israel carrying dozens of its own nationals and 19 South Koreans, a Japanese media company reported Friday, in a move seen as reciprocation for Seoul's help in bringing back Japanese people on its plane last week.

The Air Self-Defense Force aircraft left for Jordan to bring home 83 people, including the South Koreans, from the war-torn Middle East state, Kyodo News reported, quoting the Japanese government.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. to take 'whatever steps' it can to address arms transfers between N. Korea, Russia: State Department

WASHINGTON -- The United States will take "whatever steps" it can to hold to account those involved in arms transfers between North Korean and Russia, the State Department said Thursday, stressing it will "closely" monitor related developments.

Matthew Miller, the department's spokesperson, made the remarks after the U.S. government revealed last Friday that the North shipped 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.



-----------------

Seoul shares down 1.94 pct in late morning trade

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded 1.94 percent lower late Friday morning on renewed concerns over the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 46.82 points to 2,368.98 as of 11:20 a.m.



-----------------

Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert

WASHINGTON -- Russia could play a role in facilitating North Korea's possible effort to establish a "nuclear triad" that consists of three key delivery platforms, a U.S. expert said Thursday.

The prediction came amid speculation that Pyongyang may seek military technology assistance from Moscow in return for its alleged delivery of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

