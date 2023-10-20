Hyundai E&C Q3 net profit down 22.1 pct to 182.9 bln won
All News 13:48 October 20, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 182.9 billion won (US$135.1 million), down 22.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 59.7 percent on-year to 245.5 billion won. Revenue increased 40.3 percent to 7.62 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. Analysts' average estimate stood at a net profit of 139.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
