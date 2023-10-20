Top general inspects Hoguk military exercise at mechanized unit
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top general visited a mechanized unit Friday to check its readiness and participation in an ongoing military exercise, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the inspection at the 7th Maneuver Corps' headquarters in Icheon, 56 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as the annual Hoguk exercise kicked off Monday.
At the unit, Kim called for troops to be equipped with the highest level of operational readiness through realistic training, according to the JCS.
He then visited the Army Aviation Command in the same city and instructed troops to strengthen response capabilities against unmanned enemy assets.
"The on-site inspections were made to emphasize thoroughly maintaining a readiness posture to overwhelmingly and decisively punish any enemy provocation and aggression," the JCS said.
This year's Hoguk exercise, which involves the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps., will run through Nov. 22.
North Korea has previously reacted angrily to the exercise, calling it a provocation.
During last year's drills, the North fired artillery shots into maritime buffer zones set under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord and ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister