Yoon's approval rating falls to 6-month low
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating hit the lowest in six months, a poll showed Friday.
The opinion poll, conducted by the polling agency Gallup Korea, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance fell to 30 percent, down from the previous week's 33 percent and marked the lowest level since 27 percent was recorded in the second week of April.
On the other hand, the disapproval rating came to 61 percent, up 3 percentage points from the same period.
Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for the positive assessment, while the economy and a perceived lack of communication with the public were cited as the main reasons for the negative assessment.
The poll on the president's performance was conducted on 1,000 adults from Oct. 17-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
On Thursday, Yoon instructed his aides to "delve into" the people's lives to better look after them and personally hear their clear voices.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
