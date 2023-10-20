Landers set to begin KBO title defense vs. hot-swinging Dinos

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The defending South Korean baseball champions SSG Landers will begin their pursuit of a second straight championship this weekend against the hot-swinging NC Dinos.

As the No. 3 seed from the regular season, the Landers will have the home field advantage in the best-of-five first round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason. Game 1 starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, followed by Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the same venue.

The Dinos, the No. 4 seed who knocked off the Doosan Bears in Thursday's wild card game, will host Game 3 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern town of Changwon. If necessary, Game 4 will be back in Changwon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Should the series go the distance, the deciding game will be in Incheon at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.



In this file photo from Oct. 3, 2023, Kwon Hui-dong of the NC Dinos (L) is tagged out at home by SSG Landers catcher Kim Min-sik during the teams' Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The two teams split their season series, each winning eight games in 16 meetings.

The Landers and the Dinos took their battle for the No. 3 seed down to the final days of the regular season this week. The Landers won their last two games Monday and Tuesday over the Bears, while the Dinos dropped their final two games, both against the Kia Tigers, to fall to fourth place and the wild card game.

The Dinos swung the hot bat in knocking off the Bears in the wild card contest Thursday night, with Seo Ho-cheol and Kim Hyung-jun combining for three home runs and 10 RBIs in a 14-9 victory.



SSG Landers starter Kim Kwang-hyun pitches against the Doosan Bears during the teams' Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos did not have their No. 1 starter, Erick Fedde, available for that game, because he'd pitched Monday. Also during that Monday's game, Fedde was struck in the right forearm by a batted ball, throwing his status for the postseason into doubt.

Dinos manager Kang In-kwon said Thursday that Fedde was making progress, and he would determine exactly when Fedde would take the ball after practice Friday.

Fedde wasn't just the best pitcher for the Dinos. He had one of the most dominant seasons by a starting pitcher in KBO history, as he became the first foreign starter to win the pitching Triple Crown as the league leader in wins (20), ERA (2.00) and strikeouts (209).

In two regular season starts against the Landers, Fedde went 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA. If deemed healthy, Fedde would start Game 1 on five days' rest. And he would also be lined up to start Game 5 if the series goes the distance.

For the Landers, veteran left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun had a 1-1 record and a 3.31 ERA in three regular season starts against the Dinos.

Their other staff ace, Roenis Elias, struggled to a 7.53 ERA in three starts versus the Dinos, by far his worst ERA against any team in 2023. With the other foreign pitcher on the staff, Kirk McCarty, sidelined due to an oblique injury, Kim has to set the tone early for the staff.



NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitches against the Hanwha Eagles during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

On offense, Choi Jeong had the best numbers for the Landers against the Dinos this year, with team highs of six homers and a .341/.431/.795 line in a dozen games.

For the Dinos, Jason Martin batted .313 against Landers pitching, and Park Kun-woo led his club with 13 RBIs against his upcoming postseason opponent.



Seo Ho-cheol of the NC Dinos hits a grand slam against the Doosan Bears during the bottom of the fourth inning of the teams' wild card game in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

