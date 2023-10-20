KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 225,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 75,500 DN 700
SSANGYONGCNE 5,530 DN 130
ShinpoongPharm 11,670 UP 640
TaekwangInd 587,000 DN 1,000
KAL 19,350 DN 280
AmoreG 25,300 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 183,500 DN 5,400
SamyangFood 186,000 DN 5,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 60,700 DN 2,100
CJ CheilJedang 274,000 DN 8,500
Daewoong 14,920 DN 350
GCH Corp 13,380 DN 390
LotteChilsung 133,200 DN 3,000
COSMOCHEM 33,850 DN 1,400
POSCO Holdings 453,000 DN 24,000
DB INSURANCE 87,700 DN 300
SLCORP 29,050 DN 850
Yuhan 62,700 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 68,800 DN 700
NHIS 10,130 DN 120
LS 85,400 DN 2,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES109 80 0 DN1800
GC Corp 94,600 DN 2,200
GS E&C 13,370 UP 80
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 480,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 132,200 DN 2,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 120
SKC 68,600 DN 3,100
Hyosung 57,700 DN 900
LOTTE 25,100 DN 750
LG Corp. 81,200 DN 800
POSCO FUTURE M 300,000 DN 18,000
Boryung 9,810 DN 410
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,100 DN 300
Shinsegae 171,100 DN 2,300
Nongshim 430,500 DN 11,000
SGBC 53,900 DN 1,200
GS Retail 23,350 DN 250
