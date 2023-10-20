KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 367,500 DN 2,000
YoulchonChem 29,250 DN 950
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 16,000
HtlShilla 67,900 DN 700
Hanmi Science 30,400 DN 100
MS IND 15,950 DN 660
SamsungElecMech 139,500 DN 3,400
Hanssem 49,550 DN 650
F&F 91,900 DN 5,200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,400 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 260,000 DN 1,000
Kogas 23,700 DN 400
HDKSOE 96,800 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 29,900 DN 600
HITEJINRO 20,650 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 76,000 DN 2,100
DOOSAN 76,300 DN 2,500
OCI Holdings 90,100 DN 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 77,700 DN 2,600
KorZinc 476,500 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,360 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 71,900 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 26,300 DN 750
S-Oil 70,700 DN 900
LG Innotek 219,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 130,200 DN 3,500
HMM 14,060 DN 840
HYUNDAI WIA 60,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 121,300 DN 7,100
Mobis 218,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 94,000 DN 3,300
DL 40,600 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,340 DN 150
KIA CORP. 81,700 DN 2,400
SK hynix 126,200 UP 500
Youngpoong 495,000 DN 4,500
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 UP 1,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,200 DN 350
Hanwha 22,850 DN 300
DB HiTek 50,200 DN 700
(MORE)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister