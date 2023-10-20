KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,000 DN 1,100
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 200
CJ 75,500 DN 2,000
LX INT 25,200 DN 750
TaihanElecWire 11,630 DN 290
Hyundai M&F INS 32,400 DN 950
Kumyang 103,500 DN 7,100
Daesang 19,150 DN 20
SKNetworks 5,860 DN 40
ORION Holdings 15,120 DN 100
Handsome 18,440 DN 250
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp377 00 DN1900
S-1 57,100 DN 400
ZINUS 19,500 DN 50
Hanchem 152,500 DN 9,500
DWS 30,300 DN 450
KEPCO 16,720 DN 190
SamsungSecu 36,900 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,000 DN 240
SKTelecom 49,900 DN 400
HyundaiElev 45,450 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 132,800 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,750 DN 1,250
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 DN 110
Hanon Systems 7,110 DN 100
SK 145,200 DN 4,100
Asiana Airlines 9,640 DN 260
COWAY 44,550 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 68,900 DN 900
IBK 11,920 0
DONGSUH 17,380 DN 180
SamsungEng 27,750 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 107,700 UP 500
PanOcean 4,205 DN 245
SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 DN 100
KT 32,650 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16570 DN330
LOTTE TOUR 9,390 DN 250
LG Uplus 10,160 DN 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 DN 100
(MORE)
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
The Kid LAROI's new song featuring BTS' Jungkook to be out Friday
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister