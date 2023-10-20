Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 October 20, 2023

KT&G 87,000 DN 1,300
Doosan Enerbility 13,830 DN 200
Doosanfc 17,690 DN 280
LG Display 11,920 DN 240
Kangwonland 14,740 DN 150
NAVER 180,200 DN 1,200
Kakao 39,050 DN 1,450
NCsoft 228,500 DN 8,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 41,400 DN 300
COSMAX 127,600 DN 2,400
KIWOOM 100,300 DN 1,300
Hanwha Ocean 25,400 DN 450
HD Hyundai Infracore 8,580 DN 120
DWEC 4,070 UP 70
KEPCO KPS 33,450 DN 300
LG H&H 380,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 479,000 DN 15,000
KEPCO E&C 54,700 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 35,950 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,450 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,650 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 105,400 DN 800
Celltrion 142,200 DN 100
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 150
JB Financial Group 10,430 DN 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,400 DN 3,900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,300 DN 1,100
KIH 51,500 DN 500
GS 39,550 DN 50
LIG Nex1 88,000 UP 2,800
Fila Holdings 37,400 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 2,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,400 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,960 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 107,100 DN 1,600
FOOSUNG 9,970 DN 260
SK Innovation 141,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 33,150 DN 950
KBFinancialGroup 56,800 DN 400
Hansae 20,250 DN 850
(MORE)

