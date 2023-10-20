KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 50,300 DN 2,300
CSWIND 49,550 DN 450
GKL 14,420 DN 80
KOLON IND 42,950 DN 1,250
HanmiPharm 273,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 10,020 DN 370
Meritz Financial 50,100 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,150 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 8,240 0
emart 70,900 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY371 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 51,600 DN 400
PIAM 24,900 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 43,500 DN 2,700
CHONGKUNDANG 92,600 DN 700
DoubleUGames 39,500 UP 800
HL MANDO 35,750 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 706,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 44,650 DN 350
Netmarble 37,500 DN 1,150
KRAFTON 159,400 UP 6,400
HD HYUNDAI 60,500 DN 600
ORION 116,200 DN 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,560 DN 430
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,940 DN 260
BGF Retail 131,700 DN 4,900
SKCHEM 57,200 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 10,290 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 293,000 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 334,500 DN 11,000
HANILCMT 12,000 DN 250
SKBS 58,400 DN 2,300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,530 DN 20
KakaoBank 21,800 DN 1,150
HYBE 224,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 64,700 DN 2,500
DL E&C 33,700 UP 500
kakaopay 36,900 DN 1,950
K Car 9,430 DN 600
SKSQUARE 42,700 DN 1,250
(END)
