Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Mongolia hold talks in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministers of South Korea and Mongolia held talks in Seoul on Friday on ways to step up security and arms industry cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The talks between Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his Mongolian counterpart, Saikhanbayar Gursed, took place amid Seoul's efforts to bolster regional cooperation against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
Shin called Pyongyang's advancing nuclear capabilities and continued provocations as challenges not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to the Indo-Pacific region, and requested Mongolia's support for Seoul's policy on North Korea.
Gursed replied that Mongolia will actively cooperate with South Korea to resolve Pyongyang's nuclear issue, noting that his country has supported Seoul's efforts for North Korea's denuclearization, according to the ministry.
Gursed also expressed his intention to develop arms industry cooperation with South Korea, noting his visit to the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at an airbase south of the capital this week, where advanced South Korean military hardware was featured.
During the talks, the two sides agreed to make efforts for defense and arms industry cooperation in a future-oriented and mutually beneficial way, the ministry said.
Gursed was in Seoul this week to attend the three-day Seoul Defense Dialogue, which ended Thursday.
