S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 20, 2023
All News 16:30 October 20, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.749 3.767 -1.8
2-year TB 3.942 3.979 -3.7
3-year TB 4.033 4.070 -3.7
10-year TB 4.327 4.362 -3.5
2-year MSB 3.935 3.969 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.838 4.872 -3.4
91-day CD None None None
(END)
