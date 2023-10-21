Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential protocol secretary resigns over child's alleged bullying (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds surpass 5 pct, fueling fears of high rates (Kookmin Daily)
-- Presidential protocol secretary resigns amid controversy over 'child's school bullying' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds top 5 pct, rocking financial market (Segye Times)
-- China's ban on graphite exports sets off alarm in S. Korea's secondary cell sector (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Shock waves from U.S. sovereign bond rates bring KOSPI under 2,400 mark (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Out with unqualified candidates; how confirmation hearings should proceed (Hankyoreh)
-- Samsung Electronics spends more electricity than Busan City (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds break through 5 pct threshold (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- China's export controls on graphite put battery sector on edge (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
N. Korea warns U.S. strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faces police investigation over suspected drug use
-
S. Korea to begin 2026 World Cup qualification in Seoul on Nov. 16
-
U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease