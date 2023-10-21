Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

October 21, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Cloudy 0

Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 0

Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 16/02 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 10

Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 10

