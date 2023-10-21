Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 21, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/05 Cloudy 0
Incheon 16/08 Cloudy 0
Suwon 16/04 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 17/06 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 16/02 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 18/07 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 20
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 10
Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 0
Busan 20/09 Sunny 10
(END)
