(LEAD) 4 dead, 3 seriously injured in bus-van crash inside tunnel in central region
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with more details)
BOEUN, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A tourist bus crashed with a van inside an expressway tunnel Saturday, killing four people and leaving three seriously hurt, officials said.
The 15-seat van was traveling inside Suriti Tunnel along the Dangjin–Yeongdeok Expressway in Boeun, 135 kilometers southeast of Seoul, when the tourist bus rear-ended it at 8:55 a.m., police officials said.
The accident left four of the van's 11 passengers dead. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while the others died while being treated for injuries at a hospital.
The seven remaining passengers in the van also sustained injuries, two of them seriously.
Officials said all 11 passengers were friends on a weekend outing.
From the bus, one of the 26 passengers was seriously hurt, and the driver sustained a minor injury.
The police have booked the bus driver on charges of reckless driving causing death and injury, as they are investigating the exact cause of the crash.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
S. Korea to begin 2026 World Cup qualification in Seoul on Nov. 16
-
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faces police investigation over suspected drug use
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
-
N. Korea warns U.S. strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
(LEAD) Presidential protocol secretary resigns over child's alleged bullying