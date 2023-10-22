Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

October 22, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20

