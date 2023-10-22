Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 22, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 18/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 18/04 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/02 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/08 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20

