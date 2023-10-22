S. Korea's malaria cases reach highest level in 12 yrs
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of malaria cases has been rising sharply in South Korea this year, reaching the highest level in 12 years, health authorities said Sunday.
A total of 719 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were confirmed from January to the second week of October, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It is the first time that the annual malaria cases have topped the 700 level in a single year since 2011, when the country reported 826 patients.
Out of the total cases for this year, 657 were domestic transmissions and 62 were infected from overseas, the KDCA said.
After being bitten by a malaria-infected mosquito, patients suffer from symptoms of fever, fatigue, chills, vomiting and headaches.
