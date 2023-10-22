Go to Contents Go to Navigation

4 people remain unconscious as fishing boat capsizes in S. Korea

All News 10:26 October 22, 2023

BUAN, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Four people who were rescued remained unconscious after their fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast, coast guard officials said Sunday.

A total of 18 people were on the boat at the time of the accident, and the remaining 14 people who were also saved sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The boat overturned in seas off the west coast town of Buan, 204 kilometers south of Seoul, as of 5:57 a.m. on Sunday after it collided with a tugboat, officials said.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation, the coast guard said.

4 people remain unconscious as fishing boat capsizes in S. Korea - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#fishing boat-capsized
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!