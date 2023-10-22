(LEAD) Four killed after fishing boat capsizes in S. Korea

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with fatalities; CHANGES headline, photo)

BUAN, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Four people were killed and the remaining 14 crew members on board suffered minor injuries as their fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast, coast guard officials said Sunday.

The incident took place at 5:57 a.m. on Sunday as the boat overturned in seas off the west coast town of Buan, 204 kilometers south of Seoul, after colliding with a tugboat, officials said.

The four people were found unconscious when they were rescued and the remaining 14 people who were also saved sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation, the coast guard said.



Rescue workers transport the injured after a fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast on Oct. 22, 2023, in this photo provided by fire authorities in North Jeolla Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

