Fifth case of lumpy skin disease in cattle reported in S. Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its fifth confirmed case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle at a local farm close to Seoul on Sunday, with health authorities making utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The latest case was confirmed at a livestock farm in Gimpo, just west the capital, breeding 55 cows, according to health authorities.

It was the fifth LSD case since the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD at a farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, located some 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday.

Another LSD case was detected in Pyeongtaek, located 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, followed by two more infections in cattle farms in the South Chungcheong area.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for strong measures, including culling of affected animals and standstill orders, to prevent the recent outbreak of LSD from spreading to other parts of the nation, according to his office on Saturday.

He also urged efforts to vaccinate animals to prevent further spread of the disease.



Quarantine officials block a road leading to a farm in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 21, 2023, after another case of lumpy skin disease was confirmed there. (Yonhap)

