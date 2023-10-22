(LEAD) Six more cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle reported in S. Korea

(ATTN: UPDATES with new cases throughout; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported six additional cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the country's central region on Sunday, with health authorities making utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The new cases bring the total number of officially confirmed LSD cases to 10, just two days after the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD at a farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, located some 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday.

Of the new additional cases, three are from the region near the initial LSD outbreak in Seosan.

Health authorities said they have deployed quarantine officials to the infected farms and are placing them in quarantine.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for strong measures, including culling of affected animals and standstill orders, to prevent the recent outbreak of LSD from spreading to other parts of the nation, according to his office on Saturday.

He also urged efforts to vaccinate animals to prevent further spread of the disease.



Quarantine officials block a road leading to a farm in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 21, 2023, after another case of lumpy skin disease was confirmed there. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)