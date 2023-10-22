(2nd LD) Six more cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle reported in S. Korea

(ATTN: ADDS more details in paras 5-8, new photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported six additional cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the country's central region on Sunday, with health authorities making utmost efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The new cases bring the total number of officially confirmed LSD cases to 10, just two days after the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD at a farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, located some 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Friday.

Of the new additional cases, three are from the region near the initial LSD outbreak in Seosan.

Health authorities said they have deployed quarantine officials to the infected farms and are placing them in quarantine.



A quarantine vehicle disinfects a cow farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, located 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Oct. 22, 2023, as South Korea has reported 10 cases of lumpy skin disease in the region and others so far, in this picture provided by Seosan City. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In response to the first LSD outbreak Friday, authorities issued the highest alert in the country's animal disease control system, focusing on preventive measures against this highly infectious disease.

In a meeting Sunday, the government-led disease control headquarters said more LSD cases are expected to break out in the South Chungcheong region, where seven confirmed cases have been reported so far.

The authorities have plans to vaccinate a combined total of 53,000 cows in livestock farms located in South Chungcheong Province and Gyeonggi Province, where three infected farms are located.

They will also start discussions with the finance ministry to procure vaccines for 1.7 million cows.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has called for strong measures, including culling of affected animals and standstill orders, to prevent the recent outbreak of LSD from spreading to other parts of the nation, according to his office on Saturday.

He also urged efforts to vaccinate animals to prevent further spread of the disease.



Quarantine officials block a road leading to a farm in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, on Oct. 21, 2023, after another case of lumpy skin disease was confirmed there. (Yonhap)

