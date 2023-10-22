Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook has placed three songs on the streaming platform Spotify's global top 10 chart, becoming the first South Korean solo artist to do so, his agency said Sunday.
Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," and his second digital single, "3D," ranked No. 1 and No. 9, respectively, on Spotify's daily top song global chart released Saturday, BigHit Music said.
The Kid LAROI's new song, featuring Jungkook of BTS, also landed at No. 10.
"With this, Jungkook has become the first K-pop solo artist to have three songs simultaneously placed in the top 10 spots of this chart," his agency said.
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
S. Korea to begin 2026 World Cup qualification in Seoul on Nov. 16
-
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun faces police investigation over suspected drug use
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit
-
(LEAD) 4 dead, 3 seriously injured in bus-van crash inside tunnel in central region
-
(LEAD) Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar