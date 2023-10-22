Global defense firms eye expanding foothold in S. Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Major global defense companies gathered at an international biennial defense trade show in South Korea set to close Sunday to display advanced military hardware and reaffirm their commitment to the local market.

The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, will cap off a six-day run, after featuring 550 companies from 35 countries.

At the exhibition, Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other major defense firms touted their presence in the country, expressing hopes to further expand their foothold.

Francisco Javier Sanchez Segura, executive vice president of engineering at Airbus Defense and Space, noted the company's multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft operated by the South Korean Air Force, expressing expectations to win more orders.

"We believe the MRTT is the right choice for the needs of the country as we have demonstrated with the batch one, and we expect to be successful with the batch two," he said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

South Korea currently operates four KC-330 tankers built by Airbus. Late last year, it announced plans to acquire more air tankers.



Francisco Javier Sanchez Segura, executive vice president of engineering at Airbus Defense and Space, speaks at a press briefing at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Randy Rotte, Boeing's senior director for international business development for the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirmed the company's commitment to South Korea in a briefing the same day, citing the "tough" security environment in the Asia-Pacific region.

John Kim, director of Boeing's Korea defense and government services, highlighted the company's commitment, citing its investment of over US$4 billion in South Korea over the past 15 years.

South Korea operates a wide range of Boeing defense products, including AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, CH-47 transport helicopters, F-15K fighter jets and other weapons systems.

Meanwhile, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI) signed a letter of intent with Lockheed Martin last Wednesday to establish a strategic partnership and explore new areas for cooperation.

KAI said it expects the signing to establish a cooperative system for the companies' push to take part in the South Korean military's large utility helicopter acquisition project.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)