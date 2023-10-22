PM renews pledge to secure deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear threat
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Sunday that South Korea would continue to make efforts to secure deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threat, while making efforts to bring the North back to dialogue.
Han made the remarks at an annual sports event with members of the Committee for the Five Northern Korean Provinces, a symbolic committee in South Korea comprising "governors" of provinces in North Korea.
"Based on the strong defense capabilities and the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance, we will secure deterrence against North Korea's nuclear (threat)," Han told the event.
Han also criticized North Korea for "not accepting our government's request for dialogue and continuously engaging in arms and nuclear provocations."
"We will resolve inter-Korean issues based on principles and common sense," Han said.
