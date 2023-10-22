Swedish LPGA golfer Grant holes out for unconventional birdie in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Playing at an LPGA tournament in South Korea on Sunday, Swedish golfer Linn Grant had one of the most unusual birdies of her career.
At the 249-yard, par-four 17th hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju, northwest of Seoul, Grant dunked her tee shot into water.
She took a drop and then hit her third shot with the same 3-wood. The ball hit the green and rolled about 16 yards before falling into the hole for a birdie.
If you had missed Grant's initial miscue off the tee, you would have thought Grant had a hole-in-one on that hole. The 17th hole at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club played at 367 yards in the first round and 365 yards in the second round, before the tournament officials moved the tee way out in front. It played at 250 yards on Saturday and 249 on Sunday.
That birdie was one of six birdies for Grant, who had one bogey en route to a five-under 67. She finished at eight-under 280, putting her just outside the top 20 with contenders still in action.
So, how did that third shot feel coming off the same 3-wood?
"Obviously, way better than the first one. I just felt like it was a good shot," Grant told Yonhap News Agency with a smile. "You know, my mind was that I needed to hit the green and make a putt to make par."
Grant, who earned her maiden LPGA win in July this year, had played in a Korean tour event in April this year.
"I love coming here. It's different from home, different from where we usually play," Grant said. "I'm always excited to come here. And obviously nice to finish on a good note with a good score."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
