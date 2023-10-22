Dinos beat Landers on road to open KBO postseason series

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Riding strong starting pitching and timely hitting, the NC Dinos held off the SSG Landers 4-3 to begin their first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason Sunday.

Kim Seong-uk delivered a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, backing a scoreless start by Shin Min-hyeok.



Kim Seong-uk of the NC Dinos celebrates his two-run home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the eighth inning of Game 1 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Dinos added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, and they all counted as the Landers made things interesting with a two-run rally in the bottom ninth before falling short by a run.

Game 2 of this best-of-five series is back in Incheon at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

In the best-of-five first round, the team that won the first game went on to take the series 71 percent of the time.



NC Dinos starter Shin Min-hyeok pitches against the SSG Landers during the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

