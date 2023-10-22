Dinos beat Landers on road to open KBO postseason series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Riding strong starting pitching and timely hitting, the NC Dinos held off the SSG Landers 4-3 to begin their first round series in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason Sunday.
Kim Seong-uk delivered a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, west of Seoul, backing a scoreless start by Shin Min-hyeok.
The Dinos added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, and they all counted as the Landers made things interesting with a two-run rally in the bottom ninth before falling short by a run.
Game 2 of this best-of-five series is back in Incheon at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In the best-of-five first round, the team that won the first game went on to take the series 71 percent of the time.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
