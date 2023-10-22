Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 killed in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Suncheon

All News 17:47 October 22, 2023

SUNCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A fodder plant located in the southwestern city of Suncheon exploded Sunday, killing two workers, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at 3:19 p.m., killing two workers doing welding jobs, they said.

One of the victims is reportedly a foreigner.

Police and fire authorities opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#explosion
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!