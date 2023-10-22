2 killed in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Suncheon
All News 17:47 October 22, 2023
SUNCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- A fodder plant located in the southwestern city of Suncheon exploded Sunday, killing two workers, authorities said.
The explosion occurred at 3:19 p.m., killing two workers doing welding jobs, they said.
One of the victims is reportedly a foreigner.
Police and fire authorities opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.
