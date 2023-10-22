Australian LPGA star Minjee Lee eyes No. 1 ranking after winning in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- After reaching a mini career milestone in her LPGA Tour career Sunday in South Korea, Australian star Minjee Lee set her sights on an even bigger target.
"I still haven't been able to reach world No. 1 yet. That's the goal for me. That's where I really want to reach," Lee said after beating Alison Lee of the United States in a playoff to win the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju, northwest of Seoul. It was Minjee's first win in South Korea, the country of her parents' birth.
Minjee Lee, 27, is currently world No. 7. She climbed to her career-high No. 2 last year.
"I think I've got to put in a little bit more work to get there," she said with a smile. "In golf, you never know what's going to happen. I am going to try and build in the years that I can, so hopefully I can do it in the next year."
Lee has now won twice in her last three starts. She said winning in South Korea is "extra special" because she was able to hoist the trophy in front of her extended family and friends.
Lee became the third Australian golfer to reach double digits in LPGA Tour victories, joining Karrie Webb (41) and Jan Stephenson (16). But Lee said reaching the nice even number is "not particularly a milestone."
"Obviously, I don't really think about how many I've had until I am told," she said. "I go into every tournament trying to contend on the weekend. In terms of that, when I reflect, it shows me that I've put in so much hard work. It's a rewarding feeling."
She had an opportunity to win on Korean soil last month when she played at a Korea LPGA Tour event on a sponsor's invite. She lost in a playoff then, and Lee said she uses experiences such as that as fuel.
"As a golfer, we have a lot more losses than wins. I feel like, over the course of my career, I have had a lot of experiences that have helped me overcome these situations," she said. "Obviously, I'm a little more acclimated now than I used to be to these situations."
Having a short memory also helps, too.
"My personality is ... I am quite calm and I'd say happy-go-lucky," she said. "I am able to forget it quickly and move on and focus on the next shot at hand. When I have a loss like that, I try to take it as more motivation and I work extra hard to not be in the same situation again."
This has been a celebratory month for the Lee family, with Minjee's younger brother, Minwoo, winning on the Asian Tour last week.
"Obviously, it was really great to see Minwoo win. And I follow him every single event," the sister said. "I will never say it to his face but I know he's doing really well and I'm always really proud of him."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(2nd LD) Yoon arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit
-
(News Focus) Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
(LEAD) 4 dead, 3 seriously injured in bus-van crash inside tunnel in central region
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan set to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint anti-submarine drills near Guam