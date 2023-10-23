Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lumpy skin disease quickly spreads in S. Korea; 10 cases reported in 3 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon signs MOUs worth 21 tln won during state visit to Saudi Arabia (Kookmin Daily)
-- Saudi to spend 21 tln won more for hydrogen, EVs in projects with S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon wins 21 tln won worth of business deals in Saudi Arabia while on state visit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Have we forgotten Itaewon already?': Crowded ADEX show sparks lax safety management concerns (Segye Times)
-- Restaurants, banks, public offices ... 'No digital world for old men' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon wins 21 tln-won mega biz deals from Saudi Arabia (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- FSS mulling applying 'joint penal provision' to Kakao's alleged SM stocks manipulation case (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, Saudi Arabia sign 21 tln won worth of biz deals (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Saudi Arabia sign 51 MOUs worth 21 tln won during Yoon's state visit to Riyadh (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, Saudi Arabia boost economic cooperation to 60 tln won in value (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon seeks to diversify ties with Saudi Arabia (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon vows support for Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030,' peace in Middle East (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Saudi Arabia ink over 50 MOUs worth $15.6 bln (Korea Times)
