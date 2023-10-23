(LEAD) Seventeen drops new EP, records biggest preorders in K-pop history

(ATTN: UPDATES with comments from promotional footage in paras 2-3; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen released its 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," on Monday, the group's management agency said.

"Seventeenth Heaven" is an adaptation of the English expression "seventh heaven," which means "a state of extreme happiness," according to Pledis Entertainment.

"We have always said we will be the best," member Dino said in promotional video footage for the album, distributed through the agency. "Driven by that desire, we have tried to reach somewhere higher and broader. And after our racing restlessly, we think 'Seventeenth Heaven' has unfolded."

He expressed hope everyone can enjoy those happy moments and said his group will do its best to sing and dance "until the day when it achieves grand national unity as the God of Music."

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The EP consists of eight tracks: the main single with a Korean title that translates to "God of Music," "SOS," "Back 2 Back" and "Monster."

Member Woozi produced the album, while five other members of the 13-piece group -- S.coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon -- co-composed or co-wrote the lyrics of the album's tracks.

"God of Music" is a soul funk song based on a combination of cheerful synthesizers and brass sounds. It contains the energy of happiness that Seventeen depicts.

The album has sold more than 5.2 million copies in preorders, marking the biggest preorders for any K-pop album.



K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)