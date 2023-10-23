PPP appoints naturalized Korean doctor Yohan Ihn as party innovation committee chief

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday approved Yohan Ihn, South Korea's first special naturalized citizen, as the chairman of the party's innovation committee tasked with regaining voters' trust after its crushing defeat in a by-election in Seoul.

The decision to appoint Ihn, also known by his American name John Linton, was approved in the PPP's leadership meeting earlier in the day.

"Ihn has the discerning eye and knowledge needed to resolve regionalism and attain national integration," said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the PPP's leader. "As he deeply understands the need for political reform and has great determination, we expect professor Ihn to provide us with the optimal diagnosis to reinvent the PPP into a party trusted by the people."

A great-grandson of the American missionary Eugene Bell (1968-1925), Ihn was born and raised in South Jeolla Province, 290 kilometers south of Seoul, a traditional stronghold of the progressive bloc.

He became a special naturalized citizen in 2012 and is currently a professor at the Yonsei University College of Medicine.

Ihn took part in the transition team launched by former President Park Geun-hye in 2012 and has recently been mentioned as a potential recruit of the PPP.



Professor Yohan Ihn, 64, of the Yonsei University College of Medicine, speaks at an event held by the ruling People Power Party, in this file photo taken Aug. 23, 2023. (Yonhap)

