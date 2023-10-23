(2nd LD) Naturalized Korean doctor Yohan Ihn appointed as PPP innovation committee chief
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday approved Yohan Ihn, South Korea's first special naturalized citizen, as the chairman of the party's innovation committee tasked with regaining voters' trust after its crushing defeat in a by-election in Seoul.
The decision to appoint Ihn, also known by his American name John Linton, was approved in the PPP's leadership meeting earlier in the day.
"Ihn has the discerning eye and knowledge needed to resolve regionalism and attain national integration," said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the PPP's leader. "As he deeply understands the need for political reform and has great determination, we expect professor Ihn to provide us with the optimal diagnosis to reinvent the PPP into a party trusted by the people."
Speaking to reporters, Ihn vowed to push for "unity" and a complete change within the PPP.
"I'd like to push for unity. Although people could have different opinions, we shouldn't send hate. A lot has to change. Many people in the PPP must step down, then listen, change and be willing to sacrifice," he said.
When asked if he was considering running in the general elections, the professor said he has "let go" of that thought and plans to focus on his role as the committee chief for the time being.
A great-grandson of the American missionary Eugene Bell (1968-1925), Ihn was born and raised in South Jeolla Province, 290 kilometers south of Seoul, a traditional stronghold of the progressive bloc.
He became a special naturalized citizen in 2012 in recognition of his humanitarian aid for North Koreans and contributions to the country's medical system. He is currently a professor at the Yonsei University College of Medicine.
Ihn took part in the transition team launched by former President Park Geun-hye and has recently been mentioned as a potential recruit of the PPP.
