TXT debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200 with 3rd studio album
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together made it into the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time at No. 3 with its third studio album.
"The Name Chapter: Freefall" ranked third behind Bad Bunny's "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana" and Drake's "For All the Dogs" in this week's chart, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a chart preview.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
"Freefall" sold 114,500 equivalent album units, including 106,000 from physical album sales, according to the U.S. music magazine.
It became the band's third album to chart the Billboard 200 this year, according to the group's agency, BigHit Music.
The group's previous release, its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation" spent 19 non-consecutive weeks on the chart after debuting at No. 1, the agency added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
(News Focus) Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
Yoon says S. Korea will help realize Saudi Vision 2030: interview
-
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10