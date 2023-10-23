Dollar opens at 1,350.5 won DN from 1,352.4 won
All News 09:00 October 23, 2023
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
Most Saved
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
(News Focus) Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
Yoon says S. Korea will help realize Saudi Vision 2030: interview
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
Yoon, Saudi crown prince agree to deepen bilateral strategic partnership