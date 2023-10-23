Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 23, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 30

Incheon 20/14 Sunny 30

Suwon 20/10 Sunny 30

Cheongju 21/10 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 22/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 21/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 10

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

