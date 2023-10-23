Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 23, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Cloudy 30
Incheon 20/14 Sunny 30
Suwon 20/10 Sunny 30
Cheongju 21/10 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 19/07 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 22/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 21/10 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 10
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/13 Sunny 0
(END)
