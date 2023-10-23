Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports up 4.6 pct during first 20 days of October

All News 09:07 October 23, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 4.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on robust shipments of cars and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$33.8 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $32.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports rose 0.6 percent on-year to $37.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.74 billion.

Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by major economies and a global economic slowdown, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth straight month on falling energy imports.

The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters.

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

