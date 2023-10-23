Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Exports up 4.6 pct during first 20 days of October

All News 09:16 October 23, 2023

(ATTN: ADDS details)

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 4.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on robust shipments of cars and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$33.8 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $32.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports rose 0.6 percent on-year to $37.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.74 billion.

By sector, exports of chips moved down 6.4 percent over the period to $5.21 billion.

On the other hand, shipments of petroleum products moved up 14.5 percent to reach $3.57 billion, and those of automobiles gained 24.7 percent to $3.3 billion.

Exports of ships also jumped 63 percent over the period to $1.61 billion, the data showed.

By destination, exports to China fell 6.1 percent to $7.15 billion, apparently due to the slower-than-expected recovery of Asia's top economy.

Shipments to the United States, on the other hand, gained 12.7 percent to hit $5.79 billion.

Exports to the European Union edged down 1 percent to $3.46 billion, while those to Vietnam gained 0.6 percent to $3.16 billion.

Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by major economies and a global economic slowdown, but the country reported a trade surplus for the fourth straight month on falling energy imports.

The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters.

As of last Friday, South Korea's total trade deficit for this year reached $23.4 billion.

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports #October
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!