Hyundai Development's Q3 profit jumps 114.7 pct to 62.1 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 62.1 billion won (US$45.9 million), up 114.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 62 billion won, down 10.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 40 percent to 1.03 trillion won.

