Rom-com 'Love Reset' stays atop local box office for 3rd straight week
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korean romantic comedy "Love Reset" has remained atop the local lox office for three weeks in a row since its opening, data showed Monday.
The movie also attracted around 246,000 moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 40.3 percent of total ticket sales, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
Earlier Monday, the film, which hit local theaters on Oct. 3, passed its break-even point, after its cumulative number of attendees surpassed 1.6 million.
Directed by Nam Dae-jung and starring Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min, the film tells the story of a married couple, both suffering from memory loss in the wake of a car accident, 30 days before their planned divorce.
The runner-up at the weekend box office was "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Martin Scorsese. The film drew around 56,000 moviegoers, or 8.9 percent of the weekend box-office tally.
"The Exorcist: Believer" and the South Korean noir thriller "Hwaran" came in third and fourth, respectively.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the Japanese animation "The Boy and the Heron" by Hayao Miyazaki led advance ticket sales. The film is set to open Wednesday.
