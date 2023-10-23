Samsung SDI signs 7-year battery deal with Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., South Korea's second-biggest car battery maker, said Monday it will supply batteries for Hyundai Motor Co.'s electric vehicles in a seven-year deal.
Samsung SDI signed the deal to provide car batteries to Hyundai Motor's vehicles to be built in Europe from 2026 through 2032, the company said in a statement.
It is the first time for the two companies to sign a battery supply contract.
"We will make our best efforts to help Hyundai reinforce its global market leadership by expanding long-term partnership with the automaker by providing batteries with advanced technologies and supreme quality," Samsung SDI President and Chief Executive Choi Yoon-ho said in the statement.
The batteries to be supplied for Hyundai will be the sixth edition of Samsung SDI's prismatic battery, named the "P6." The batteries will be produced at Samsung SDI's Hungary plant and be delivered to Hyundai's plant in Europe, it said.
