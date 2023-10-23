Three bidders vie for major stake in news channel YTN
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Three groups have submitted final bids to buy a major stake in cable news channel YTN, financial sources said Monday, with the results of the bidding expected to be announced later in the day.
In November last year, two state-run firms announced a plan to put their combined 30.95 percent stake in YTN up for sale.
Apparel exporter Hansae Co.; Eugene Group, with businesses ranging from distribution and finance to logistics and entertainment; and the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), established by Moon Hyun-jin, the third son of Moon Sun-myung, the late founder of the Unification Church, have joined the auction, according to the sources.
Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers is managing the deal.
The final bidder and its bidding price require the approval of the Korea Communications Commission.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister
-
(LEAD) Russia's foreign minister to visit N. Korea on Oct. 18-19: KCNA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korea, Saudi Arabia in final-stage talks over large-scale defense industry cooperation
-
(News Focus) Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
Yoon says S. Korea will help realize Saudi Vision 2030: interview
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln