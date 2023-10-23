(2nd LD) Eugene Group wins bid for all-news channel YTN

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS group's statement, background info in last 4 paras)

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Eugene Group, a mid-sized conglomerate with businesses ranging from distribution to finance, won a bid Monday to buy a major stake in news channel YTN, heralding the start of its controversial privatization.

Eugene Group and two others -- apparel exporter Hansae Co. and the Global Peace Foundation, established by Moon Hyun-jin, the third son of Moon Sun-myung, the late founder of the Unification Church -- submitted final bids to buy a 30.95 percent stake in the all-news cable channel, according to financial sources.

Eugene Group reportedly submitted the highest bid price of 319.9 billion won (US$237 million) for the interest.

In November last year, two state-run firms -- KEPCO KDN and the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) -- announced plans to unload the combined stake, which they acquired in the heat of South Korea's foreign exchange crisis in 1997. KEPCO KDN owns 21.43 percent of YTN.

KEPCO KDN is the information and communication technologies solutions unit of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. The KRA is the country's sole racing authority by KRA law.

Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers is managing the deal.

This file photo taken April 7, 2014, shows YTN's new headquarters named YTN New Square in Sangam, Mapo, in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

Eugene Group said in a release that the envisioned acquisition is expected to help it make inroads into the broadcasting and content business again based on its experience operating cable television systems.

In 1997, the company bought a 48 percent stake in a local cable broadcasting business, Dream City, in an effort to expand its media business.

But it sold the business to CJ ENM Co. in 2006 in a bid to acquire Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.

Established in 1954, Eugene Group had been South Korea's 78th-largest conglomerate by assets as of May this year with around 50 subsidiaries in a wide range of sectors, including construction, finance and confectionery businesses, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

